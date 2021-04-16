The MOST will debut ‘The Creators Game’ exhibit on the history of lacrosse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV )– The game of lacrosse goes back centuries, to the earliest people on these lands, the Haudenosaunee. The Museum of Science and Technology in Syracuse stands on the ancestral land of the people who first played the game, and for the next few months, the MOST will share lessons of the creator’s game.

“Innovation Station: Lacrosse” looks at how age-old traditions and core values blend with contemporary technology and athleticism to give us the game that has now spread to schoolyards and college campuses across the nation.

“We’ve been playing the game for centuries, so we consider the game to be a gift to the world, as you know,” said Irv Lyons Jr, development director of the MOST. “Now, lacrosse is being played around the world.”

The intent behind the Innovation Station is to highlight some of the great things that have been developed here, like the traffic light, or the Braddock Device to measure feet.

“If you go back to the roots of lacrosse and the origins of the game, it’s right here. And we talk a lot about sports in general, the science behind sports and physics, all of the elements that make sports science,” said Lauren Kochian, president of The MOST.

The exhibit touches on the culture of the game, like the work of legendary master stick maker Lou Jacques, whose son, Alfie, is still hand-crafting sticks on the Onondaga Nation.

The exhibit also features excerpts of the documentary “The Roots of Lacrosse,” shot in part here in Central New York.

Innovation Station: Lacrosse kicks off with a special grand opening on Saturday at 10 a.m., with greetings from the traditional leader of the Haudenosaunee people, Tadodaho Sid Hill, and Onondaga Faithkeeper Oren Lyons, along with a stick-making Jacques.

The exhibit will continue through September, free with museum admission.