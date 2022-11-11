SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Christmas Eve, 1944. Bastogne, Belgium. Patton’s Third Army is trying to hold off a brutal assault by German forces during the Battle of the Bulge. An Army physician, fresh from medical school, is caught under fire, doing what he can for gravely injured soldiers.

Glenn Ivers’ book Angels of Bastogne, is available now on Amazon, and he explains to NewsChannel 9 all about it.

“Jack Prior, as a doctor, was working with wounded in a tavern first in Noville, with bullets flying over his head,” says Author Glenn Ivers. “So he’s crawling around on the floor with all these wounded men and when they retreated back into Bastogne, he set up an Aid Station.”

NewsChannel 9 met Glenn Ivers at the War Memorial in Onondaga County. He’s been sharing the stories with groups around the community, trying to spark a conversation to keep memories of the greatest generation alive, and vital.

“He was lucky to get two Belgian nurses who were home in Bastogne for the holidays to come and volunteer and help him out,” Ivers continues.

Glenn Ivers heard Jack Prior’s story decades later, when they met here in Central New York, where Prior came after the war. Ivers has captured those memories in a new book, Angels of Bastogne. Memories like a dying soldier’s final moments, begging to send a note to his girl back home.

“Jack unfolds the wadded jacket and locates the photograph,” Ivers says. “It is ruined by mud and blood…The image is completely obscured, yet he says ‘Say, she’s a real catch.'”

Jack went next door to his office to get paper and pen to write the letter home, and while he was there, the Aid Station was bombed. They never felt they were heroes. They just did their job and then came home. The heroes, almost to a man and woman, they would say, are the ones that didn’t make it home. Glenn Ivers, author of Angels of Bastogne



At one point, Glenn was going to turn his story into a documentary, and Dr. Prior had agreed to return to Bastogne to help tell the story. Sadly, his health failed before they could make the trip.

“We need to relearn these lessons over and over and over to prevent war. There must be an alternative to war,” Ivers concludes.