SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Floor seats for Paul McCartney at the Dome list for over 700 dollars on Ticketmaster. But when Sir Paul first played the Hollywood Bowl with the Beatles, the group’s manager Brian Epstein kept things a bit more affordable.

You may recognize TV’s Bob Eubanks. He’s best known as the host of the Newlywed Game and the syndicated coverage of the Tournament of Roses Parade. But before that, he was a DJ in Los Angeles and a music promoter. And he is the only person living who promoted Beatles shows all three years they toured the USA. He mortgaged his house to cover expenses before the first show in 1964.

I put everything together and there was a grand total profit of four thousand dollars, of which I had to split with my business partner. And I said I’ll never do this again, it was too difficult Bob Eubanks

But when the band came back in 1965, he fought off a rival bid from Dick Clark to promote the show. This time, he worked a little smarter.



Eubanks said, ‘OK, tell you what guys. Let’s make it KRLA and Bob Eubanks Present, and I want 100-thousand, and they agreed. So I made as much money as the Beatles did in the second and third years.



Today, Bob Eubanks shares his own personal stories like that in a touring stage show, “Backstage with the Beatles.”



Why does Bob Eubanks think the Beatles have been so successful, even knocking off the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley?

There’s four of them. With Elvis, you either liked Elvis or you didn’t. But there’s four of them, see. You got four people to like, and the music is so good Bob Eubanks

And it’s still going strong.