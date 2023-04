(WSYR-TV) — As he reaches his 100th birthday April 22nd, Frank Burgmeier has a lot to look back on.

Perseverance after years as a child spent in an orphan home. An exciting start as a radio newsman, and a successful career in public relations.

But there’s one moment that defines Frank’s life, even at the century mark.

Frank was in the air over Normandy on D Day. In “Tell Me Something Good,” Tim Fox looks at a job well done, and a life well lived.