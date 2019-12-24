VIP Structures builds canned food structure: Tell Me Something Good

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The ninth year of Food for Families brought the ninth Canned Food Sculpture from the folks at VIP Structures.

Dozens of architects, engineers and other builders from the contracting company spend months planning the project each fall, then volunteer their time to build it at the Tops Friendly Markets store in Airport Plaza, North Syracuse. The intent is to draw attention to the fight against hunger and the good work of the Food Bank of Central New York.

This year’s theme, “Freeze Hunger,” was contributed by designer Madonna Millerschin. The scene includes an igloo with a campfire inside and a Christmas tree outside.

More than twenty VIP employees participated in the design and build. Tops provides all the food needed to build the structure, and that food is donated to the Food Bank at the end of the Food for Families campaign.

You can help fight hunger through the Food Bank by stopping at any of the 30 Tops Markets in Central New York, or on-line at TopsNeighborsHelpingNeighbors.com.

NewsChannel 9’s Tim Fox caught up with the VIP crew for “Tell Me Something Good.”