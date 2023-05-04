SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With graduation season approaching, many college students are looking for jobs.

In tonight’s Conversation, Carrie Lazarus is talking to an ESF graduate who is following his passion that led him to a summer job working in the Rocky Mountains.

Luke Peterson is a SUNY ESF graduate and Crew Leader for the Colorado Forest Team.

“We caught you just before you head out to Colorado. The mountains of Northwestern Colorado are going to be home, and we mean that literally, you’re going to be in the woods for the next six months,” said Lazarus to Peterson.

Peterson is going to go out and lead the crew with trail and chainsaw work for the summer.

“Going spot to spot, making sure there’s accessible trails for the public, making sure they’re safe and sustainable. Yeah, we’re gonna go live in the woods it’s going to be a great time,” said Peterson.

Lazarus asked, “talk about using your major. You graduated from ESF last year and you’re going back again, so it must have worked out.”

“Pretty well. Yeah, so last year I graduated from ESF with a bachelor’s in forest health. Great school, perfect fit. It was kinda right up my alley, I really enjoy being outside and being in the environment, especially helping it,” replied Peterson.

This year, being a crew leader for Peterson will involve keeping things organized.

“Instead of just doing all the work and swinging a tool, I’m gonna have to make sure we’re organized. We have a freshwater source nearby, make sure we have food. It will be more of a challenge but it will be fun to see what I can do with it,” said Peterson.

In the mountains, Peterson and his crew will be living in a tent, and able to shower once a week.

“Showers usually about once a week. We go into town to resupply and get our goods and stuff, and we go to the local rec center and that’s our one shower per week. Other than that, we try and swim every day,” explained Peterson.

Peterson says that even though people may not understand why he would choose to spend his summer like this, he finds it fun, and pushing yourself out of your comfort zone helps you appreciate the little things more.

“I don’t know, it’s really cool to see things that most people haven’t seen before…and just embrace that,” said Peterson.

“So what did growing up in CNY do to prepare you, or spark your interest in the woods?” asked Lazarus.

“Growing up I would always go to summer camp at Baltimore Woods. I loved them, especially the mud pit days, I loved being covered in dirt and mud. It was so much fun,” replied Peterson.

Peterson is hoping the Colorado experience will lead him to a full-time job in forestry.

