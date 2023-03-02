SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — High school musical season has officially begun at Fayetteville Manlius High School, where Music Director, Shawn Hebert is preparing for opening night Friday, March 3.

This year’s high school musical is “The Little Mermaid,” and in tonight’s Conversation with NewsChannel 9’s Carrie Lazarus, Hebert shares all about the magic of school musicals.

Hebert has been a music teacher for 27 years and says there’s nothing like high school musicals.

“The high school musical is really a one-of-a-kind experience. It is,” said Hebert.

One of the things that makes it so special for Hebert is the team bonding he’s able to facilitate with the cast and crew of the musical.

“I think one of the things is it’s the biggest team in the school. We have over 100 kids involved. We’ve got 60 on stage a couple dozen in the pit and of course the stage crew, so it’s just this great collaboration.”

Hebert thinks the biggest thing the kids get out of being in the musical is the friendships they are able to form.

“I think the biggest thing is the relationships they are able to build together they support each other and work together,” said Hebert. “But aside from that it’s confidence. The confidence to be able to stand in front of people and deliver a sign and develop that poise I think it goes a long way to build self-confidence. I know it did for me when I was in the shows.”

Kids need that when they go out into the world, said Hebert.

“FM is one school that invests a lot in the arts and sports. I think a lot of people feel the arts are more important than ever for the world. There’s a lot of anger right now and a lot of sadness and anxiety and I think most of my students I can see a different vibe when they get through a rehearsal than when they come to it. You see the weight of the day as they come in and then as we’re finishing, they feel uplifted and it’s like the magic of the musical.” Fayetteville Manlius High School Music Director, Shawn Hebert

Other than being a great experience for the kids, the musical also helps with their mental health as it can “decrease the anxiety and increase the joy.”

The Little Mermaid opens tomorrow night at the Fayetteville Manlius High school and the schedule is listed below.