SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hundreds of refugees are coming to Syracuse from Ukraine, where they are escaping the war and looking to start a new life.

Saturday night, April 23, 2022, Symphoria will host a benefit concert for those refugees at the Church of the Most Holy Rosary in Syracuse.

Symphoria will be joined by choirs from local Ukrainian churches as well as Ukrainian dancers.

Mary Ann Tyszko, chairwoman of the board for Symphoria sits down with Carrie Lazarus to explain more about the concert and what the goal of the concert is.

Seating is limited at the church but you can watch a live stream of the performance.

The concert is free, but donations to help the refugees are encouraged.