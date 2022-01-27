The Conversation: A young Cazenovia native’s Shark Tank experience

(WSYR-TV) — If you watch Shark Tank on NewsChannel 9, you may have seen a young woman originally from Central New York pitch her idea for a mental fitness studio.

That young woman is Liv Bowser — a native of Cazenovia who lives in Santa Monica.

Liv Bowser says she was always focused on her physical fitness but never knew how to be mentally fit. This changed when she created Liberate, a fitness studio for the mind. Liberate offers virtual classes, programs, and resources to strengthen your mental wellbeing.

In this Conversation, Carrie Lazarus talks with Liv Bowser about her experience on Shark Tank.

You can also find out more about Liv Bowser’s fitness studio on her website, liberatestudio.com.