The Conversation: A young Cazenovia native’s Shark Tank experience

The Conversation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — If you watch Shark Tank on NewsChannel 9, you may have seen a young woman originally from Central New York pitch her idea for a mental fitness studio.

That young woman is Liv Bowser — a native of Cazenovia who lives in Santa Monica.

Liv Bowser says she was always focused on her physical fitness but never knew how to be mentally fit. This changed when she created Liberate, a fitness studio for the mind. Liberate offers virtual classes, programs, and resources to strengthen your mental wellbeing.

In this Conversation, Carrie Lazarus talks with Liv Bowser about her experience on Shark Tank.

You can also find out more about Liv Bowser’s fitness studio on her website, liberatestudio.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area