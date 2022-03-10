(WSYR-TV) — Carrie Lazarus has a conversation with Christoper Nulty, Director of Global Public Affairs for Airbnb.
Airbnb is stepping in to help with the refugee crisis in Ukraine.
Within days of the Russian invasion, Airbnb offered temporary housing to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees.
Aside from renting outside of Ukraine for refugees, people are renting places in Ukraine with no intention of using them.
If you’d like to contribute to the housing effort, Airbnb has a refugee fund. You can help out by going here.