(WSYR-TV) — Carrie Lazarus has a conversation with Christoper Nulty, Director of Global Public Affairs for Airbnb.

Airbnb is stepping in to help with the refugee crisis in Ukraine.

Within days of the Russian invasion, Airbnb offered temporary housing to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees.

Aside from renting outside of Ukraine for refugees, people are renting places in Ukraine with no intention of using them.

One of the most interesting things about working with a travel company is that global matters matter and we frequently find ourselves in a position where you know we are lucky enough that we have something we can use to help and support people. Christopher Nulty, Airbnb

If you’d like to contribute to the housing effort, Airbnb has a refugee fund. You can help out by going here.