SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s opening night in Baldwinsville for Little Women, the musical.

Baker High School students have been hard at work for months, and tonight Carrie Lazarus sits down with the teacher in charge, about the value of these shows for students and the community.

“Yeah I mean I think the kids see this as their home as a safe space to be,” responded Keating. “We have so many kids walking the halls of our building who don’t have a place in our community they are searching for that and for the kids that are involved in our program and this is their place.”

