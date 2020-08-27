The Conversation: COVID-19 impact on the arts

(WSYR-TV) — Broadway comes to the Finger Lakes every summer. But, this summer, coronavirus canceled the season at the Rev Theater.
Instead of a series of musicals played to a packed house, the virus is forcing them to find ways to survive.
In this edition of The Conversation, Carrie Lazarus speaks with Artistic Director Brett Smock about these struggles.
