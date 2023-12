SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Carrie Lazarus takes you on a trip down memory lane, with someone that you might be familiar with: Dave Eichorn.

The popular meteorologist worked at NewsChannel 9 for more than 20 years.

After leaving television, Dave went on to teach at college and then eventually retired altogether.

In this Conversation, Dave talks about finding purpose in retirement.

Click in the player above to learn more on what Dave’s been up to since he left NewsChannel 9.