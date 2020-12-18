The Conversation: How music education has been affected amid the pandemic

(WSYR-TV) — There are high hopes that COVID-19 vaccines will allow us to return to some sense of normal next year.
For our children, getting back to school full time and in-person is important and essential. Music is one of the many things children have lost.
In this week’s Conversation, Carrie Lazarus spoke with the choir director from Solvay High School about how those in the arts have been affected this year.
Click the player above to watch the full segment.
