The Conversation: How Symphoria is dealing with the pandemic

(WSYR-TV) — The show must go on for musicians of Syracuse’s Symphoria.

Coronavirus means no audiences in the seats, but the full series of concerts are being played and streamed to fans of classical music.

On this Thursday’s Conversation piece, Carrie Lazarus is speak with people in the performing arts and looking at how Symphoria is pushing through these tough times.

Symphoria is planning on virtual concerts until a vaccine is widely available.

