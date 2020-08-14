The Conversation: John Stage

One of the hardest hit businesses during the coronavirus pandemic has been restaurants. On Wednesday, NewsChannel 9 learned the popular restaurant Apizza Regionale in Syracuse would be closed for a week after an employee tested positive for the virus.

The owner of Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, John Stage, is a partner in Apizza as well, and with six other Dinosaur restaurants, the last few months have been extremely challenging.

In this edition of The Conversation, Carrie Lazarus speaks with Stage about the struggles.

