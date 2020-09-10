The Conversation: Julia Goodwin

(WSYR-TV) — Do you miss going to concerts and seeing plays? Of all the industries that have been hit hard by the pandemic, the performing arts have gone completely dark.

In her segment The Conversation, Carrie Lazarus has been talking with people in the arts about how they’re managing.

A young artist we met through the Extraordinary Talent Program two years ago sat down with Carrie this week.

Baldwinsville’s Julia Goodwin was planning to move to Los Angeles or Nashville this fall, but the pandemic put that on hold.

Until it’s safe, she will keep making music right here in Central New York.

