The Conversation: Looking at the silver linings of the pandemic

The Conversation
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — If you’ve been missing going to concerts, imagine what it’s been like for the musicians this past year.

For young classical musicians in Central New York who play with the Symphoria Youth Orchestra, the show has gone on.

The pandemic has forced them to split up into smaller groups, but they’re playing and it’s actually been a blessing for the aspiring professional musicians.

In this Thursday’s Conversation, Carrie Lazarus talks with the youth orchestra manager about the silver linings of this pandemic.

Click the player above to watch the full segment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected