The Conversation: Looking at the silver linings of the pandemic

(WSYR-TV) — If you’ve been missing going to concerts, imagine what it’s been like for the musicians this past year.

For young classical musicians in Central New York who play with the Symphoria Youth Orchestra, the show has gone on.

The pandemic has forced them to split up into smaller groups, but they’re playing and it’s actually been a blessing for the aspiring professional musicians.

In this Thursday’s Conversation, Carrie Lazarus talks with the youth orchestra manager about the silver linings of this pandemic.

Click the player above to watch the full segment.