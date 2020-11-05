The Conversation: Putting on shows during the pandemic

(WSYR-TV) — With theaters shut down since March, the performing arts have taken a huge hit during the pandemic.
For music and theater lovers and the artists, it has been a year of cancellations and disappointments.
But, at least one show did go on as the Auburn Players, a longtime community theater company, presented an outdoor performance of ‘Antigone & Letters to Soldiers Lost’ in September.
In this week’s Conversation, Carrie Lazarus spoke with the director about how arts organizations are finding new ways to connect with their audiences during COVID-19.
Click the player above to watch the full segment.
