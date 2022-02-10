(WSYR-TV) — At a time when many restaurants are closing or struggling, Saint Urban is thriving. It’s a restaurant with a loyal following and a local chef, Jared Stafford-Hill.

Jared went to Nottingham High School but spent over 20 years away, where he honed his craft in numerous NYC restaurants. He wanted to open a restaurant in NYC and thought Syracuse would support his idea.

In this Conversation, Carrie Lazarus discusses with Jared Stafford-Hill about his experience as a chef and the legacy his restaurant already has.