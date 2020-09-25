SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When the Metropolitan Opera in New York City announced they would not be back until at least a year from now, it shook the performing arts world. Locally, the Syracuse City Ballet has been performing for audiences virtually with a digital season that runs through December, but when will they be back on the stage before a live audience?
Kathleen Rathbun and daughter Claire Rathbun of Syracuse City Ballet join NewsChannel 9’s Carrie Lazarus to discuss the ballet’s future plans.
For more information on the Syracuse City Ballet, click here.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- President Trump expected to announce Supreme Court Justice pick Saturday
- New York Times: Google users experience temporary outages Thursday
- Town of DeWitt holds public comment session on policing, no final decisions made
- Mnuchin and Powell urge support for unemployment relief and small business loans
- The Conversation: Syracuse City Ballet
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App