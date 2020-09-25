The Conversation: Syracuse City Ballet

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When the Metropolitan Opera in New York City announced they would not be back until at least a year from now, it shook the performing arts world. Locally, the Syracuse City Ballet has been performing for audiences virtually with a digital season that runs through December, but when will they be back on the stage before a live audience?

Kathleen Rathbun and daughter Claire Rathbun of Syracuse City Ballet join NewsChannel 9’s Carrie Lazarus to discuss the ballet’s future plans.

For more information on the Syracuse City Ballet, click here.