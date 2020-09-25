The Conversation: Syracuse City Ballet

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When the Metropolitan Opera in New York City announced they would not be back until at least a year from now, it shook the performing arts world. Locally, the Syracuse City Ballet has been performing for audiences virtually with a digital season that runs through December, but when will they be back on the stage before a live audience? 

Kathleen Rathbun and daughter Claire Rathbun of Syracuse City Ballet join NewsChannel 9’s Carrie Lazarus to discuss the ballet’s future plans.

