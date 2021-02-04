The Conversation: Syracuse Stage presenting a virtual season

(WSYR-TV) — The pandemic has cost millions of jobs across the United States and people in all professions are feeling the impact.

It’s a shocking statistic: 95% of people who work in professional theater are unemployed and have been for nearly a year.

Syracuse Stage is an exception. Because of its connection to Syracuse University, Syracuse Stage has been up and running, presenting a virtual season since the pandemic began.

Their new show, Twilight Los Angeles 1992, opened on Wednesday night. Despite budget cuts, Syracuse stage is putting on performances that have been getting national attention.

