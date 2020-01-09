Todd Engel: The Conversation Preview

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — A new law takes effect on Wednesday, January 15 that will have a major impact on New Yorkers who were adopted.

It’s a major change in the state’s adoption law that prioritizes the rights of adoptees over the privacy rights of their birth parents. Carrie Lazarus is talking with Todd Engel, an adoption lawyer, in this week’s conversation.

The full conversation will air on Thursday during NewsChannel 9’s 5 o’clock news,