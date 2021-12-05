Watch: NewsChannel 9’s Movie With a Mission benefitting the Rescue Mission at Noon Sunday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 and the Syracuse Rescue Mission mark 32 years with this year’s “Movie with a Mission.” It’s an afternoon of holiday programming with pledge breaks to fight hunger and homelessness in Central New York. 

The program runs from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on NewsChannel 9.

NewsChannel 9’s Dan Cummings and Nicole Sommavilla are the hosts of this annual holiday fundraiser. 

This year’s feature is the children’s Christmas classic, “Santa Claus Conquers the Martians.”  The 1964 release, “in Space-Blazing Color,” was a matinee favorite for kids in movie palaces of the day.

Fun fact…the movie was shot in an abandoned airplane hangar on Long Island and features a cast largely drawn from Broadway, along with actress Pia Zadora, making her film debut at age 10.

