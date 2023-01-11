SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Agreements have been signed and investments made for the future of the Syracuse STEAM High School, focusing on developing an education in the science, technology, engineering, arts and math fields. But what’s the status of the project?

Jody Manning and Bruno Primerano with the Syracuse City School District have each been at the forefront of the STEAM school project. They’ve had a hand in everything from design, academic programming and building upon already established community partnerships.

Although there have been setbacks and delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the goal is to have the first freshman class start in September 2025, according to Manning.

Conceptual designs for the building have been developed. A construction company through Onondaga County has been hired and plans for construction to begin are by Summer 2023 at the latest.

“We’re hoping a shovel will go in the ground in the next few months or so.” JODY MANNING, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE SYRACUSE STEAM HIGH SCHOOL

The Syracuse City School District will be taking its most updated plans to the New York State Department of Education in the coming weeks.

Manning says a lot still needs to be done but outreach and partnerships are full steam ahead.

Primerano, the director of career and technical education for the district, is hoping to borrow the skills learned from other programs and implement that into the development of the STEAM school and vice versa.

“What we’re planning for the STEAM school is to bring what’s learned back to our already established programs to really try and build the best we can for our kids.” BRUNO PRIMERANO, DIRECTOR OF CAREER & TECHNICAL EDUCATION, SYRACUSE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

When it comes to the design of the Syracuse STEAM school, the district is committed to preserving the history of the building, both interior and exterior. There are big plans to transform what used to be the old Syracuse Central Tech High School into a new, hands-on collaborative space. However, the school won’t be the only place where kids are learning.

“We want to engage our business and industry partners,” Primerano said. “We want to make them feel like they’re part of the educational process for our kids, and we want our kids to have as many different opportunities as they possibly can. So, not to be confined by this one building where this is where learning happens but learning happens everywhere all the time.”

There are no limits to where future STEAM students can learn or where they live. Manning said about 60% of the student body will be made up of children who live in the city of Syracuse. The other 40% will be from suburban neighborhoods.

“We say we eliminate zip codes,” Manning explained. “It’s not a charter school. It’s not a private school. It’s a public school where you earn a regents diploma, and just because you go to the Liverpool School District, your child has the ability to go there.”

It’s a one-of-a-kind pathway for students and our region.

Proposed STEAM High School programs include:

Visual Arts: 2D & 3D Art, Media

2D & 3D Art, Media Performing Arts: Theater/Technology, Dance, Music/Recording

Theater/Technology, Dance, Music/Recording Entertainment Engineering: Production Management, Sound and Lighting Design, Stage Craft, CAD, Costume Design

Production Management, Sound and Lighting Design, Stage Craft, CAD, Costume Design Media and Technology Design: Graphic Design, Gaming, Web Design, Animation, Film and Video Production, Digital Photography, Commercial Art/Advertising

Graphic Design, Gaming, Web Design, Animation, Film and Video Production, Digital Photography, Commercial Art/Advertising Entertainment Engineering Employability Profile : Career Development Standards, Industry Based Skill Standards

: Career Development Standards, Industry Based Skill Standards Media Technology and Design Employability Profile: Career Development Standards, Industry Based Skill Standards

Career Development Standards, Industry Based Skill Standards Robotics/Automation : Automation Controls Engineering, Programmable Logic Controls

: Automation Controls Engineering, Programmable Logic Controls Construction Management : Construction Engineering, Systems & Building Design, Civil Engineering, Green Technology, Fabrication Lab

: Construction Engineering, Systems & Building Design, Civil Engineering, Green Technology, Fabrication Lab Robotics Automation Employability Profile: Career Development Standards, Industry Based Skill Standards

Career Development Standards, Industry Based Skill Standards Construction Management Employability Profile : Career Development Standards, Industry Based Skill Standards

: Career Development Standards, Industry Based Skill Standards Data Analytics : Remotely Piloted Aerial Systems (RPAS), Engineering, Data Engineering

: Remotely Piloted Aerial Systems (RPAS), Engineering, Data Engineering Business Entrepreneurship : Finance, Venture Planning, Startup Challenges, Legal

: Finance, Venture Planning, Startup Challenges, Legal Data Analytics Employability Profile : Career Development Standards, Industry Based Skill Standards

: Career Development Standards, Industry Based Skill Standards Business Entrepreneurship Employability Profiles: Career Development Standards, Industry Based Skill Standards

You can learn more about the Syracuse STEAM High School project by clicking here.