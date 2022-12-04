SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the 33rd year, NewsChannel 9 presents “A Movie with a Mission” to fight hunger and homelessness in support of the Rescue Mission Alliance of Syracuse.

“A Movie with a Mission” can be seen on NewsChannel 9 from Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. The show will also be streamed live in the player above.

This year’s holiday classic is “A Christmas Wish,” starring Jimmy Durante.

While you are enjoying the movie, there will be pledge breaks showcasing Rescue Mission services in the community.

Those watching will be able to lend support to the Rescue Mission.

Over the years, viewers of the “Movie with a Mission” have pledged over $977,000 to support Rescue Mission services in the Central New York community.

“Movie with a Mission” runs from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and is hosted by Nicole Sommavilla and Ryan Dean of The Morning News.