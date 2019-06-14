Instant Sweepstakes Rules

Instant Sweepstakes Rules (updated 12/6/13):

WSYR-TV, Syracuse, NY (the “Station”)

Station Address: 5904 Bridge Street, East Syracuse, NY 13057

Telephone: (315) 446-9999

Sponsor: Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. and its affiliated companies and parent companies (together, “Nexstar”) from time to time conduct over-the-air call-in sweepstakes (an “Instant Sweepstakes”) in which viewers who call in at specified times will be eligible to win a prize or prizes. Although each Instant Sweepstakes will vary as to type/number of prizes and call-in requirements, the following rules (“Official Rules”) apply to all Instant Sweepstakes conducted by the Station. Nexstar agrees to conduct Instant Sweepstakes substantially as described in these Official Rules, and by participating, each participant agrees as follows:

Nexstar may conduct Instant Sweepstakes concurrently and simultaneously on several participating stations owned or operated by Nexstar, and in various States, and Nexstar may add or remove participating stations at any time during an Instant Sweepstakes as announced on the affected station(s).

1. Description of Instant Sweepstakes/Participation.

A. Dates of Instant Sweepstakes: An Instant Sweepstakes will begin and end on the dates announced on the air. FOR ANY INSTANT SWEEPSTAKES, NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY AND PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE ODDS OF WINNING. Void where prohibited. Odds of winning depend upon the number of participants and participating stations.

B. How to Enter:

Participating stations will announce how to enter an Instant Sweepstakes over the air at relevant times throughout the broadcast day. Tune in to the Station for complete details.

C. How to Play:

To participate in an Instant Sweepstakes, participants will be instructed on the air to call in to Station at specified times. These instructions will take substantially the form of: “Call now. If you are the Xth caller, you may be eligible to win.” Call-in times and call-in requirements will vary for each Instant Sweepstakes, so listen for specific details to be announced on the air or look for them to be posted in the sweepstakes section of www.localsyr.com.

2. Prize.

The prize(s) that may be awarded to eligible winner(s) of an Instant Sweepstakes will vary from sweepstakes to sweepstakes, so please tune in to Station for announcements of specific details. The Station also will identify the available prizes and their approximate value in the sweepstakes section of www.localsyr.com; this information also is available from the Station by sending a written request, along with a self-addressed, stamped envelope, to the address listed above. Prizes are not transferable, redeemable for cash or exchangeable for any other prize. All prizes must be redeemed by the earlier of the date specified and announced in any sweepstakes specific rules or within 30 days of the Instant Sweepstakes end date if not otherwise specified. No cash equivalent for prize(s) will be awarded for any reason. If a winner cannot be reached or is disqualified, Nexstar reserves the right to determine an alternate winner or not to award that winner’s prize, in its sole discretion. Additional conditions and restrictions may apply to particular prizes. Any such limitations will be announced on the air and posted in the sweepstakes section of www.localsyr.com. Prizes are awarded as is “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied by Nexstar. All federal, state and local taxes and all other costs and expenses associated with the acceptance and use of any prize not specified herein are the sole responsibility of each winner. All prize details, including manufacturer and model of appliances are at Nexstar’s sole discretion.

3. Eligibility and Limitations.

Participants and winner(s) must be U.S. residents at least 18 years old, as determined by Nexstar based on winner’s provided proof, in Nexstar’s sole discretion, and reside in the Station’s Designated Market Area.

Only one (1) entry per person in any Instant Sweepstakes. Only one (1) prize per household per Instant Sweepstakes. Only one (1) prize per household from any of Nexstar’s stations within any sixty (60) day period and participants are eligible to win a contest no more than once every 60 days and are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months.

Employees of Nexstar, the Instant Sweepstakes’ participating sponsors and their advertising agencies, employees of other radio or television stations and multichannel video programming distributors, and members of the immediate family of any such persons are not eligible to participate and win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents, and grandchildren, whether as “in-laws,” or by current or past marriage(s), remarriage(s), adoption, co-habitation or other family extension, and any other persons residing at the same household whether or not related.

Participants cannot be a registered candidate for public office and must agree not to become one until one year after the conclusion of the Instant Sweepstakes and initial broadcast of the program associated with the Instant Sweepstakes (if applicable). Participants must never have been convicted of a felony or misdemeanor, other than a minor traffic violation, and have never had a restraining order or other injunctive relief entered against them. If a participant has appeared in a television reality/game show series or is currently involved in the production of any such television show, participant is ineligible to participate in an Instant Sweepstakes.

At Nexstar’s request, any participant must timely produce proof of eligibility satisfactory to Nexstar, and participants who fail to timely produce such proof will be disqualified.

Nexstar reserves the right to disqualify any entry it deems to be inappropriate, offensive or that is otherwise not in compliance with these Official Rules, in its sole discretion. All entries shall become the sole property of Nexstar and will not be acknowledged or returned.

The contest is provided to individuals only. Corporations, associations or other groups may not participate in the contest.

4. Telephone and Delivery Disclaimer.

Because Instant Sweepstakes require participants to call in to enter and/or a telephone is needed to participate, participants are restricted to the use of ordinary telephone equipment. The Station may, at its option, disqualify participants who enable the “Caller ID block” function of their telephone service or who otherwise do not cause their telephone number to be transmitted via Called ID. Participants using equipment not set up for toll-free phone exchanges (800, 888, 877, 866, etc.) may experience call connection problems. Nexstar disclaims all liability for the inability of a participant to complete or continue a telephone call due to equipment malfunction, busy lines, disconnections, acts beyond Nexstar’s control, or otherwise. For all Instant Sweepstakes, Nexstar disclaims all liability for any delays, misdelivery, loss, or failure in the delivery of any item sent by mail, courier, express, electronic transmission, or other delivery method. Nexstar is not responsible for mechanical, technical, electronic, communications, telephone, computer, hardware or software errors, malfunctions or failures of any kind, including but not limited to: failed, incomplete, garbled or delayed telephone connections, traffic congestion on telephone lines, the Internet or at any website.

5. Publicity; Use of Personal Information.

By participating in any Instant Sweepstakes, where allowed by law, all participants and winners grant Nexstar and the Station exclusive permission to use their names, characters, photographs, voices, images and likenesses for advertising, trade and promotional purposes without further compensation, at any times or time, in all media now known or hereafter discovered worldwide and on the Internet and/or World Wide Web without notice or review or approval and participants waive any claims to royalty, right, or remuneration for such use and (ii) winners will be required to execute and return a release and wavier of liability. If the release is not received fully-executed by the date listed on the notification, or if a potential winner is found to be ineligible or not in compliance with these Official Rules, or if prize notification or prize is returned as undeliverable, the prize will be forfeited and, at Nexstar’s discretion, awarded to a runner-up for the contest. By participating in Instant Sweepstakes, where allowed by law, participants agree that Nexstar may disclose personal information obtained from participants in the Instant Sweepstakes to third parties and use such information for marketing and other purposes without notice or remuneration.

6. Release.

Participants agree that Nexstar and its stations, subsidiaries and affiliated companies, and advertising and promotion agencies, and each of their respective officers, directors, employees, representatives, licensees, assignees and agents (collectively, the “Released Parties”) will have no liability whatsoever for, and are released and shall be held harmless by entrants from and against any liability, for any injuries, losses or damages of any kind, to persons, including death, or property resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, misuse or use of any prize or from participation in this contest or in any contest-related activity.

Released Parties are not responsible for typographical, printing or other errors or problems relating to or in connection with the contest, including, without limitation, errors or problems which may occur in connection with the administration of the contest, the processing or judging of entries, the announcement of the prizes or in any contest-related materials.

Released Parties are not responsible for illegible, lost, late, damaged, incomplete, inaccurate, forged, delayed, misdirected, postage due or stolen entries or mail and all such entries will be void.

Released Parties are not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information associated with or utilized in the contest. Persons who tamper with or abuse any aspect of the contest or website or who are in violation of these Official Rules, as solely determined by Nexstar, will be disqualified and their entries void. Should any portion of the contest be, in Nexstar’s sole opinion, compromised by non-authorized human intervention or other causes which, in the sole opinion of Nexstar, corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness, or submission of entries, Nexstar reserves the right at its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the contest and, if terminated, select the potential winner for the contest from all eligible, non-suspect entries received for the contest prior to such action using the judging procedure outlined above.

7. Taxes.

Any valuation of the prize(s) that may be awarded in an Instant Sweepstakes is based on available information provided to Nexstar, and the value of any prize(s) awarded to a winner may be reported for tax purposes as required by law. Each winner is solely responsible for reporting and paying any and all applicable taxes related to the prize(s) and paying any expenses associated with any prize which are not specifically provided for in the official rules. Each winner must provide Nexstar with valid identification and a valid taxpayer identification number or social security number before any prize will be awarded. Any person winning over $600 in prizes from Nexstar will receive an IRS form 1099 at the end of the calendar year and a copy of such form will be filed with the IRS.

8. Conduct and Decisions.

By participating in the Instant Sweepstakes, participants agree to be bound by the decisions of Nexstar personnel, which are final and binding on all matters. Persons who violate any rule, gain unfair advantage in participating in the Instant Sweepstakes, or obtain winner status using fraudulent means will be disqualified. Unsportsmanlike, disruptive, annoying, harassing or threatening behavior is prohibited. Nexstar will interpret these rules and resolve any disputes, conflicting claims or ambiguities concerning the rules or the Instant Sweepstakes and Nexstar’s decisions concerning such disputes shall be final. If the conduct or outcome of the Instant Sweepstakes is affected by human error, any mechanical malfunctions or failures of any kind, intentional interference or any event beyond the control of Nexstar, Nexstar reserves the right to terminate an Instant Sweepstakes, or make such other decisions regarding the outcome as Nexstar deems appropriate. All decisions will be made by Nexstar and are final.

ANY ATTEMPT BY A CONTESTANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY CIRCUMVENT, DISRUPT OR DAMAGE ORDINARY AND NORMAL OPERATION OF AN INSTANT SWEEPSTAKES, TELEPHONE SYSTEMS OR WEBSITES, OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF AN INSTANT SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, COMPANY RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PARTICIPANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

9. Miscellaneous.

Nexstar may substitute prizes, amend the rules or discontinue an Instant Sweepstakes at any time as announced on the relevant station(s). Nexstar disclaims any responsibility to notify participants of any aspect related to the conduct of an Instant Sweepstakes. For a copy of the rules, or where required by law, a list of winners, visit the business office of the Station during normal business hours or mail a written request with a stamped, self-addressed return envelope to the Station’s address, listed above. All entries become the property of Nexstar and will not be returned. To be removed from our direct mail, email or fax lists, visit the main office of the Station during regular business hours, or send a written request including the contest name, along with a self addressed stamped envelope, to Contest Coordinator, WSYR TV, 5904 Bridge Street, East Syracuse, NY 13057.

10. Compliance with Law.

The conduct of any Instant Sweepstakes is governed by the applicable laws of the Unites States of America, which take precedence over any rule to the contrary herein. Participating station(s) shall follow the applicable laws for conducting sweepstakes, including notice to the state attorney general or consumer affairs office, posting of a prize bond, furnishing lists of winners, running specific on-air disclaimers, and providing specific written information about an instant sweepstakes, etc. as required by local and state law.