NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Ana Liss, the former policy aide to Governor Andrew Cuomo was interviewed by the state Attorney General’s office on Thursday to discuss her allegations of inappropriate behavior by the governor.

Liss says when she worked for the governor, he asked her if she had a boyfriend, and made gestures that, in her eyes, objectified her.

The governor has denied all allegations that he ever inappropriately touched anyone.