Bennett attorney shares concerns over Cuomo investigation in letter to AG

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Debra Katz, the attorney representing Cuomo accuser Charlotte Bennett, wrote a letter to New York State Attorney General Letitia James, detailing her concerns about an investigation into the Governor.

In the letter sent Monday morning, Katz referenced an Albany Times Union report which said “senior aides to the governor said they are also conducting their own ‘parallel review’ of a female aide’s recent account of being groped by Cuomo at the Executive Mansion late last year.”

“It is my understanding that these attorneys are also ‘debriefing’ staffers after their interviews with investigators,” Katz wrote. “This is highly improper and we object in the strongest possible terms to this obvious interference with what you have stated would be a ‘thorough and independent’ investigation.”

