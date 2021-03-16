Cuomo accuser Ana Liss said AG’s office has contacted her about scheduling an interview

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — A former aid to the governor and current Monroe County Director of Planning and Development, Ana Liss, is one of the women accusing the governor of inappropriate behavior.

On Tuesday, Liss confirmed that the New York State Attorney General’s Office had contacted her about scheduling an interview regarding the allegations against Cuomo for this week.

Many prominent Democrats have already called on Governor Cuomo to resign amid the allegations, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.