Five WNY Democrats say Gov. Cuomo ‘unable to govern effectively at this time,’ should temporarily step aside

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)– Five Western New York Democrats in the state legislature are calling on Governor Andrew Cuomo to “temporarily step aside” while investigations into the governor are underway.

New York State Senator Sean Ryan (D), Assemblymembers Monica Wallace (D), Karen McMahon (D), Jon Rivera (D), and Bill Conrad (D) all signed the letter.

The legislators believe the governor can no longer govern effectively as allegations of misconduct and sexual harassment continue to grow.

They also cite the New York Attorney General’s independent investigation and the Assembly’s impeachment inquiry into Cuomo as reasons to temporarily step aside.

The five WNY lawmakers say they have full faith in Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul to lead New York as these investigations are underway.

Governor Cuomo has been firm that he will not stepdown in the midst of growing calls for him to do so, he reiterated this today in a conference call to the media.

Read the full statement from the five Western New York Democrats below: