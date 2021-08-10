Gallery: Look at Governor Cuomo’s visits to CNY through the years

(WETM) - When New York Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul is sworn in as the state's first female Governor, her husband William J. Hochul Jr. will, in turn, become New York's first "First Gentleman."

Born in Buffalo, William J. Hochul Jr. graduated from Cheektowaga Central High School and received a bachelor's degree from the University of Notre Dame. He later earned his Juris Doctor from the State University of New York at Buffalo.