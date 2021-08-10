Gallery: Look at Governor Cuomo’s visits to CNY through the years

Cuomo Under Fire
Governor Andrew Cuomo at Syracuse University.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A lookback at Governor Andrew Cuomo’s visit to Central New York over his last ten years in office.

  • Assemblyman Bill Magnarelli hosts Governor Cuomo to sign property tax cap legislation.
  • Governor Cuomo interviewed at New York State Fair
  • Governor Cuomo in Syracuse to sign tax cap into law.
  • Cuomo visits his first New York State Fair as governor, with his daughters.
  • Cuomo visits his first New York State Fair as governor.
  • Cuomo cuts the ribbon at his first New York State Fair as governor.
  • Governor Cuomo speaks at OCC.
  • Onondaga County Executive Joanie Mahoney welcomes Governor Andrew Cuomo
  • Governor Cuomo visits Syracuse for the first time as Governor.
  • Governor Andrew Cuomo at Syracuse University.
  • Governor Cuomo with Onondaga County Executive Joanie Mahoney.
  • Governor Cuomo greets former Onondaga County Executive Nick Pirro at his 2017 State of the State Address in Syracuse.
  • Governor Cuomo delivers his 2017 State of the State Address in Syracuse.
