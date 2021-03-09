Gov. Cuomo’s approval rating hits all-time low

(WIVB) — It’s a tale of two states. Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s approval rating in all of New York State is at an all-time low of 38 percent, according to a recent poll by Emerson College and News Nation.

But in New York City, it’s a much different story.

Emerson, which released two additional polls last week, surveyed more than 1,000 registered voters in New York City. It found Cuomo’s approval rating there is much higher than the rest of the state, at 55 percent.

That’s also twice as high as Mayor Bill de Blasio’s rating.

The poll shows more people in NYC found Cuomo’s apology over sexual harassment allegations sincere than voters throughout the rest of the state.

“On the validity of his apology, it would make a difference where you were in the state as you saw it. So, if you’re in New York City, you are more likely to believe it, about 48 to 31. But if you’re on Long Island or upstate New York, you will not be believing it, two to one. So, it looks like our region differences shined, and that’s where you’re going to see a big difference between the state. It’s almost a tale of two states, where you have Long Island and upstate, and in between with New York City is a different set of attitudes about Gov. Cuomo.” Empire State Weekly Emerson College Polling Director Spencer Kimball

The poll also found Cuomo has a 64 percent approval rating among females in New York City.

More than 54 percent of voters across the state believe the Governor sexually harassed multiple women — a number that increased after last week’s public apology.