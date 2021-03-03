Governor Cuomo holds first briefing in over a week

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After one year of briefings, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo took more than a week off, until Wednesday. The briefing looked ordinary, but the governor had the extraordinary task of fighting to keep his job.

The governor started with a coronavirus update, as he’s done for more than 365 days, but then transitioned to the allegations. He hopes New Yorkers will wait to judge him until after the Attorney General’s investigation into his behavior in the workplace. But the women who’ve accused him got a rare apology from Cuomo. It’s up to them and New Yorkers to decide if it’s enough.

In some ways, parts of Wednesday’s briefing felt like a campaign speech. The governor listed the problems New York faces post-pandemic, like the economy, rebuilding an empty New York City, and the state budget. Cuomo says he’s here to continue his work.