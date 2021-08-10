Governor Cuomo resigns, Hochul says she’s ready to lead

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation follows the Assembly Judiciary Committee’s impeachment investigation meeting yesterday where it was revealed that the probe could last several more weeks.

Some lawmakers we spoke with said they were surprised by the resignation announcement today knowing that the Governor is a fighter, but also felt the Governor had nowhere left to go with the loss of support from his own party.

“When people woke up this morning, I don’t think they knew that this was imminent today, but I can tell you that everyone’s phones were buzzing as he was making his announcement earlier,” said Republican State Senator Dan Stec who had called for the Governor to resign.

Following a report last week by the Attorney General’s Office that found sexual harassment allegations against the Governor credible, and the possibility of impeachment, the Governor announced today he would step down.

“I think that given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and get government back to governing,” he said.

Republican Assemblymember Mary Beth Walsh who serves on the Judiciary Committee says she would vote to continue the impeachment investigation. “I believe that we should move forward with impeachment in the timeline that we outlined yesterday,” she said.

Meanwhile Democrat Assemblymember Pat Fahy says her preference would be that the impeachment investigation not move forward. “I think that we need to get back to governing,” Fahy said.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul who is next in line said today that she is “prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th Governor.”

The Governor says that his resignation will take effect in 14 days. He also cited the cost of the impeachment investigation, and weeks-long timeline as reasons for his departure.