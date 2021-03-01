Governor’s office issues statement on sexual harassment claims made against Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Saturday, a second woman came forward, accusing New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment. Below is the statement the Governor’s office issued on Sunday morning:

“The Governor’s Office wants a review of the sexual harassment claims made against the Governor to be done in a manner beyond reproach. We had selected former Federal Judge Barbara Jones, with a stellar record for qualifications and integrity, but we want to avoid even the perception of a lack of independence or inference of politics.

“Accordingly we have asked the Attorney General of New York State and the Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals to jointly select an independent and qualified lawyer in private practice without political affiliation to conduct a thorough review of the matter and issue a public report. The work product will be solely controlled by that independent lawyer personally selected by the Attorney General and Chief Judge.

All members of the Governor’s office will cooperate fully. We will have no further comment until the report is issued.”

STATEMENT FROM BETH GARVEY, SPECIAL COUNSEL AND SENIOR ADVISOR TO THE GOVERNOR