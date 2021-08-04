‘He needs to go’: Onondaga Co. Dem. Chair says Assembly could consider Cuomo impeachment within 10 days

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County’s Democratic Committee Chairwoman, Assemblywoman Pamela Hunter, tells NewsChannel 9 that the Judiciary Committee of the State Assembly could forward articles of impeachment against Governor Andrew Cuomo to the full body in the next seven to 10 days.

Hunter says, “He needs to go at this point. He’s not fit to serve. I don’t know where he has loyalty.”

Hunter is calling for Governor Cuomo to resign following results of an investigation by the State Attorney General that found he sexually harassed 11 women, nine of whom worked for state government.

Unlike many of her Democratic colleagues, Hunter did not call for Cuomo’s resignation until after the investigation finished and results were released.

Assemblywoman Hunter said: “The report was pretty damning. I think the case is closed.”

“It was gut-wrenching. It really was just astounding,” says Hunter about the report. “I was overwhelmed. I read probably six pages and had to stop.”

Hunter met with other Democratic members of the State Assembly Tuesday and says the next step is for the Assembly’s Judiciary Committee to gather thousands of pages of the report, do its own work and draft articles of impeachment.

Those articles would be presented to the full body of the Assembly, including Hunter and other members from Syracuse who will then vote to impeach the governor.

Hunter says: “We’re talking about thousands of pages of documents that need to be presented… I know people want quick, they want it now.”

Hunter says the quicker the process goes, the better it will be for New York State. She says “we can’t be distracted” from more pressing issues like gun violence and the pandemic.

If the vote passes, the State Senate along with the seven judges of the State’s Court of Appeals would act as a jury to convict or exonerate the governor of impeachment charges.

Wednesday, State Senator John Mannion told NewsChannel 9: “Myself and my colleagues know we should be at the ready because there is a likeliness that’s going to happen and happen soon.”

Mannion said he wasn’t aware of a specific timeline.

State Senator Rachel May said she’d expect the Senate would hear from witnesses, but not all 179 and rely on the Attorney General’s report as a framework.

She also hopes tesimony will help investigate claims that Governor Cuomo misrepresented the number of people died from COVID-19 in nursing homes and allegations that he abused his power by using state staff to support his private book deal.

May said, “I just don’t trust him. He has not been reliable in terms of his response to this issue, the nursing home issue. He’s not been a credible partner in our government on these issues.”