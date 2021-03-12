Impeachment inquiry into Cuomo is crucial to uncovering truth, say Rochester assembly members

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — An impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo is underway, as Thursday the state Assembly Speaker is authorized the Assembly Judiciary Committee to begin looking into allegations of misconduct against the governor.

For weeks, republicans and some democrats have called for the Governor’s resignation following an investigation into his department’s reporting on nursing home deaths and allegations of sexual harassment.

Gov. Cuomo has continued to deny any wrong doing, and with no official charge against the governor, an article of impeachment cannot be brought forward according to assembly member Harry Bronson.

Bronson believes the state assembly judiciary committee’s impeachment investigation is a crucial step to uncovering the facts and determining how to move forward.

“The assembly is doing its job. It’s our responsibility to have oversight of the executive branch. There are very serious allegations against Gov. Cuomo,” said Harry Bronson (D) , New York state assembly District 138.

Gov. Cuomo is already facing an attorney general investigation into the state’s reporting of nursing homes deaths and allegations of sexual harassment.

State republicans want Cuomo out of office now. Some calling this latest investigation could be a political ploy to keep the governor in office longer. Assembly minority leader Will Barclay said in a statement; “The committee’s work must move expeditiously… [it]cannot be used as a mechanism to buy more time.”

Assembly member Brian Manktelow representing in Wayne County agrees.

“I think for us going into the budget season, what we do in the budget in the next few weeks, I think people have to have confidence in our New York State government that we’re doing the right thing and for him to resign I think would send that message to the people of New York,” Brian Manktelow (R), New York state assembly 130th district said.

The committee will have the power to subpoena documents, interview witnesses, and evaluate evidence. Bronson hopeful that politics will not play a role in uncovering the truth.

“This should not be political. This is getting to the facts, knowing what they are and if they lead us to a point in holding the governor accountable, that’s where we are,” said Bronson.

This impeachment investigation will not interfere with the Attorney General’s independent investigation.