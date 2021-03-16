In ABC News interview, Biden says Cuomo should resign if allegations are true

(WSYR-TV) — In an interview with ABC News on Tuesday, President Joe Biden tells George Stephanopoulos that New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign if the sexual harassment allegations against him are true.

 “If the investigation confirms the claims of the women, should he resign?” Stephanopolous asked.

“Yes,” Biden replied. “I think he’ll probably end up being prosecuted, too.”

So far, there have been seven accusations against Cuomo. Cuomo has denied all accusations against him.

Many politicians, including both of New York State’s senators, have called for Cuomo to step down.

