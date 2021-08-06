In joint statement, NY’s Democratic County Chairs call on Cuomo to resign

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Democratic County Chairs coming together to make it clear where they stand with Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“It’s really from every corner of the state Democrats are wanting him to resign,” said Orange County Chair Brett Broge.

Broge along with Dutchess County Democratic Chair Elisa Sumner organized their fellow democratic chairs’ joint statement calling for Governor Cuomo to step down immediately.

“For the good of the state, for the good of the people, it’s obvious from our perspective for the good of the party, the Governor should resign. I think, like I said, we wanted to make sure he heard that from all corners of the state.” Brett Broge, Orange County Democratic Chair

Tompkins County Chair Jim Gustafson said it was important for him to sign on to show the party can hold Cuomo accountable.

“When we have elected leaders or like you know, figures in the party who will violate acceptable standards of behavior, and even possibly the law, we want to hold them to account, and we want to be, we want to honor the principles that that the that we stand for,” said Gustafson.

Joint statement:

New York has 62 counties and at least 44 county chairs signed on. Onondaga County Democratic Chair Pamela Hunter’s name wasn’t on the initial list, but this week the Assemblywoman addressed if Governor Cuomo should resign.

“He needs to go at this point,” Hunter said, “He’s not fit to serve. I don’t know where he has loyalty.”

Broge said since the joint statement was released Friday morning, more Democratic County chairs have added their names to the list.