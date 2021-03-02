Legal representation regarding Cuomo sexual harassment allegations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—New York’s Attorney General Letitia James received a referral letter from Governor Cuomo’s office Monday to formally being the search for an independent law firm to review the sexual harassment allegations made against the governor. We do not have a timeline for that selection.

The Governor’s office has retained attorney Elkan Abramowitz, in regards to the nursing home scandal. It’s not immediately clear if he will be representing him on the sexual harassment accusations as well. NEWS10 contacted Abramowitz for clarification but have not heard back at the time of this posting. Abramowitz has defended high-profile clients such as Woody Allen and Harvey Weinstein.

Meanwhile one of Cuomo’s accusers, Charlotte Bennett, releasing a statement Monday along with her lawyer, Debra Katz, saying in part;

“The Governor has refused to acknowledge or take responsibility for his predatory behavior. As we know, abusers – particularly those with tremendous amounts of power – are often repeat offenders who engage in manipulative tactics to diminish allegations, blame victims, deny wrongdoing and escape consequences…”

Katz, a Union College graduate, is a prominent “Me Too” lawyer and also has represented Christine Blasey Ford, who accused associate Supreme Court Justice, Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

Katz said her client, Charlotte Bennett, will fully cooperate with the attorney general’s investigation.

Cuomo recently stated that he never intended to offend anyone or cause harm adding that he never inappropriately touched or propositioned anyone.