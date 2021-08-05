Lindsey Boylan plans to file civil lawsuit against Gov. Cuomo

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — After an investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James found that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassment multiple women, at least one of the complainants has announced plans to file a civil lawsuit.

Lindsey Boylan, a former staffer in the Governor’s office and state government employee, said the Governor would often make comments about her appearance and would casually touch her on the lower back, waist, and legs. She said he also kissed her on the lips when the two were alone together.

She detailed her accusations against the Governor in a personal blog published in February.

The AG’s report found that Boylan’s allegations were credible, including that members of the Governor’s office retaliated against Boylan after she made the accusations.

“One of the things that bothers me the most about this is how many people worked in concert with the Governor in order to discredit Lindsey without knowing the truth even though people had suspicions and people knew how hard the Governor’s office was,” Boylan’s attorney Jill Basinger said. “But everyone immediately came out against her and did everything they could to discredit this very brave woman.”

An outside attorney for the Executive Chamber responded to Boylan’s allegations about retaliation included in the report said: