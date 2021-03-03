Local lawmakers react to Cuomo’s apology

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After waiting to hear from Governor Cuomo for days, he finally spoke publicly. Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle had something to say about it.

Democratic Assemblyman Al Stirpe said he did not expect the governor to resign. Stirpe was asked if the governor’s apology was enough.

“I’m not the one he’s really apologizing to,” Stirpe said. “It’s the women that he made feel uncomfortable.”

Nick Langworthy, Chairman of the State Republican Committee, felt differently about the governor’s apology on Wednesday.

Langworthy said, “I’m not sure an apology is enough. I think the government, if the legislative leaders had any courage they would join our calls for articles of impeachment.”

In a press conference, Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay questioned what the majority is doing when it comes to investigating the governor for both nursing home deaths and sexual harrassment allegations.

“They come out and claim that somehow they’re taking away the Governor’s emergency powers,” Barclay said. “I think Leader Ortt was right on spot. This is worse. If we did nothing those emergency powers would expire April 30th.”

State Senator Rachel May was unavailable for an interview with NewsChannel 9 to respond to what Governor Cuomo said today, but she stands by her statement from Tuesday which in part says, “The alleged behaviors are not just harassment, they are an abuse of power and should be treated as such. My preference is to let the independent investigation proceed, and proceed quickly…”

So we wait, no timetable given as yet.