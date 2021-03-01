Local lawmakers react to to Cuomo sexual harassment allegations

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Central New York state lawmakers are reacting to the reports about Governor Andrew Cuomo. Many are in agreement that this does deserve an independent investigation.

Since these allegations came to the surface, there’s been a lot of back and forth at the state level about who will oversee this independent investigation. However, State Attorney General Letitia James will lead that charge with the governor’s grant of approval.

The New York Times reports that Charlotte Bennett, 25, says Cuomo asked her questions about her sex life, if she’s had monogamous relationships, and if she’s ever had sex with older men. She says this happened last spring when the two were alone in his Albany office.

State Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay says the response to these allegations must be clear and decisive.

“The question is what’s independent obvious. The AG is a close political ally of the governor, as is the chief judge who was appointed by the governor, but I suppose if they appointed a special prosecutor of someone to investigate it and look into this, I suppose I would be okay with that,” Barclay said.

Senator Rachel May also reacting, saying in pat, “It is discouraging to have keep repeating this: Credible accusations of sexual harassment need to be taken seriously. Attorney General James has called for an official referral from the governor to give her office the power to conduct an investigation. I fully support that call, and fully trust the Attorney General’s ability to oversee a thorough and swift investigation.”

May’s democratic counterpart, Senator John Mannion is also backing the independent investigation, saying the allegations are “deeply troubling.”

However, some politicians believe this needs to be taken a step further, calling for the governor’s resignation.

“I think we need to let the facts bear out and if and when they do, I would I would then be able to make an even clearer decision for resignation,” said Senator Peter Oberacker.