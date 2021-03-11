More lawmakers call for Governor to step aside or resign

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There are now reports of six accusations against Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior. And, with the latest allegation, more state lawmakers are calling for the Governor to resign, or step aside.

Following the latest allegation, there are now more than 55 Democrat state lawmakers calling on the Governor to resign.

“The allegations are very disturbing and they’re becoming more and more egregious and there is a pattern here,” said State Senator John Mannion, who was listed on the release.

He says while he believes in due process and wants to see the Attorney General’s investigation completed, he calls the pattern of allegations against the Governor “predatory” and “distracting.”

Meanwhile, other Democrats say that the Governor should instead step aside for the time being. Assemblyman John McDonald says given the sexual harassment allegations, nursing home data issue, and concerns about the safety over the Mario Cuomo Bridge, it would be in the state’s best interest for Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul to serve as Acting Governor.

“My concern is when you look at it from the eyes of a human being is each one of these on their own are very serious. How does somebody muster through that? Originally, at the beginning of the week, I thought maybe that could be the case, but I don’t believe that anymore,” McDonald said.

Assemblymember Pat Fahy also believes the Governor should step aside while the investigations are underway. She says the most recent allegation rose to a new level and the situation has reached a breaking point.

“It is now disrupting the urgent business we have at hand with the budget, with vaccines, with getting the economy and jobs back and getting the schools opened,” Fahy said.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said he would be meeting with his conference Thursday to discuss next steps. Meanwhile, the entire Senate Republican delegation has called for the Governor to resign.