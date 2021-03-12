New York State Senators call for Cuomo to resign

Cuomo Under Fire
NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — More people are calling on New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign after more accusations of sexual harassment have surfaced.

On Friday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand released the following statement:

“Confronting and overcoming the Covid crisis requires sure and steady leadership. We commend the brave actions of the individuals who have come forward with serious allegations of abuse and misconduct. Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York. Governor Cuomo should resign.”

Friday night, New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli also called for Cuomo to step down. He posted the following on Twitter:

