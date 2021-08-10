Now that Gov. Cuomo has resigned, can he still be impeached?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Although lawmakers from both sides of the aisle and from all levels of government called on Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign, no one really knew when or if he would, until he did.

“The best way I can help now. It is if I step aside and let government get back to governing. And therefore that’s what I’ll do. Because I work for you.” Governor Andrew Cuomo

The state Assembly’s impeachment investigation has been underway since March. Now that he has resigned, NewsChannel 9 asked Assemblywoman Pamela Hunter: can he still be impeached?

“He can,” Hunter explained. “The Majority Conference needs to get together and have a conversation. I have made mention several times today there’s a lot resources that have been put into this since March – we’re talking about money, people have been working on this. A lot of time has gone into this. It’s very important.”

Impeachment isn’t just about removal from office.

“Inevitably, if we did vote to impeach, and the Senate did as well this would mean that he would not be allowed to run for any office at all, not just for governor but for any office,” Hunter added.

Even though he can, Assemblyman Bill Magnarelli isn’t sure if he should be.

“I don’t know if a trial would really, even going through the articles of impeachment or a trial would really be positive at this point in time,” Magnarelli said, “I think we have too many other things that we should be dealing with.”

Assemblywoman Hunter said the state is dealing with a lot including the pandemic, but she says if it the situation progresses, here’s how she would vote on impeachment.

“If the evidence was consistent in our articles of impeachment, consistent to the information in the report from the attorney general – absolutely,” Hunter explained.

Her colleagues at the moment just have the report from the Attorney General. She said there’s a lot factors to be considered.

“Again, we’re not talking about just the sexual harassment, sexual assault. We’re talking about the bridge, we’re talking about the construction of the bridge. We’re talking about the book deal, we’re talking about nursing home deaths and so all of those conversations need to happen.” Assemblywoman Pamela Hunter

William Sulzer, a democrat, is the only New York Governor to be impeached and that was in 1913.

And for some perspective: Two of the last three governors of New York have had to resign. And a few years ago, then Attorney General Eric Schneiderman resigned. Former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver and former Senate Majority Leader Joe Bruno have also had to resign.