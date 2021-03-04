NYT article claims aides to Cuomo altered nursing home reports

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thursday night, an article by the New York Times claims that aides for New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo altered nursing home data to show fewer deaths than there actually were.

The paper claims that top aides to the governor, including Melissa DeRosa, Linda Lacewell, the head of the state’s financial services and current SUNY Chancellor, Jim Malatras, all worked to rewrite a report by state health officials to hide how many nursing home residents died in the pandemic. None of those people have public health experience.

The Times says that the state’s data had the death toll nearly 50% higher than what was bring publicly cited by the Cuomo administration. The paper cites interviews and documents that they reviewed.

Thursday night, the governor’s office released two statements:

“This report, which establishes that the March 25 advisory was not a driver of nursing home deaths, was a collaborative process between DOH and the COVID task force. The report’s purpose was to ensure the public had a clear non-political evaluation for how COVID entered nursing homes at the height of the pandemic. All data sets reviewed came to a common conclusion – that spread from staff was likely the primary driver that introduced COVID into these nursing homes. While early versions of the report included out of facility deaths, the COVID task force was not satisfied that the data had been verified against hospital data and so the final report used only data for in facility deaths, which was disclosed in the report. While the out of facility deaths were held aside for verification, the conclusions were supported by both data sets. DOH was comfortable with the final report and believes fully in its conclusion that the primary driver that introduced COVID into the nursing homes was spread brought in by staff. Even Bill Hammond of the conservative think tank Empire Center found that the March 25 advisory was not a primary driver of COVID in nursing homes. The decision was made to initially release the report without the out of facility data and to later update the report to include the out of facility deaths. This was done in February and as Dr Zucker had testified to the legislature, the conclusions remained the same as in July.” Statement from Department of Health Spokesman Gary Holmes