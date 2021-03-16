NYT article claims Cuomo allies wrote letter to discredit Cuomo accuser

MANHASSET, NEW YORK – MAY 06: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a Coronavirus Briefing At Northwell Feinstein Institute For Medical Research on May 06, 2020 in Manhasset, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

(WSYR-TV) — Another bombshell has been dropped by the New York Times, hitting the Cuomo administration. This time, the paper is reporting that allies of Governor Cuomo drafted a letter, all to discredit one of his accusers.

The letter was meant to target Lindsay Boylan. The Times reports the letter was a full-on attack, suggesting her accusation was politically motivated. The letter also tried to link her to supporters of former President Trump.

A senior adviser to the governor had no comment, citing the ongoing Attorney General’s investigation.