NYT article claims current Cuomo aide accuses him of inappropriate behavior

MANHASSET, NEW YORK – MAY 06: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a Coronavirus Briefing At Northwell Feinstein Institute For Medical Research on May 06, 2020 in Manhasset, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The New York Times published an article on Friday that says a current aide of New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo has accused Cuomo of inappropriate behavior.

Alyssa McGrath described to the Times several interactions with the governor that she called “unsettling.” Those interactions allegedly include ogling her body, remarking on her looks, and making suggestive comments.

A lawyer for Cuomo tells the Times that the governor has indeed used Italian phrases like “ciao bella” and greeted people with hugs and a kiss and dismissed the behavior as unremarkable if old-fashioned.